Why was Salman slapped with legal notice for 'Kapil Show'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's legal team released a statement on Wednesday denying any connection with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. This comes after the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation accused the show of misrepresenting cultural elements, particularly the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. "We are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix," Khan's representative said, debunking rumors of their involvement in the controversy.

The legal notice against The Great Indian Kapil Show was sent on behalf of Dr. Mondal, President of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF), on November 1. The show was accused of hurting cultural sentiments by disrespecting Tagore, a revered Bengali poet. Sharma's legal team argued that any claims of reputational harm were unfounded and highlighted the show's categorization as a comedy on Netflix, which has been widely appreciated for its satire and humor.

'Reports of legal notice are false': Khan's team

Khan's team also refuted reports that the actor or his production house, SKTV, had received a legal notice. "We would like to clarify that these reports are false," they said. The representative stressed that Khan's production house is no longer associated with the show and is not impacted by the legal notice in any way. To note, the TV division of Khan's banner, co-produced the second and third seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kapil Sharma's legal team defended the show

Earlier, Kapil Sharma and BeingU Studios's lawyers, Parinam Law Associates, released a statement defending The Great Indian Kapil Show. They strongly denied the allegations of cultural misrepresentation and said the show is a comedy program meant purely for entertainment. The legal team emphasized that the show consists of fictional sketches and parodies—a common element in comedy—and doesn't maliciously target any individual or community.