Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video has reportedly bagged the streaming rights for the star-studded film 'Vettaiyan', featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, for a hefty ₹90 crore.

While the OTT release date remains unconfirmed, the director, Gnanavel, has expressed interest in creating a prequel to delve deeper into the protagonist's journey.

Despite its successful theatrical run, the film's collections have yet to meet its ₹300 crore budget. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vettaiyan' OTT release details

Missed 'Vettaiyan'? Catch Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan's film on this OTT platform

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Oct 25, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Superstar Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster, Vettaiyan, is reportedly headed for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film has already grossed nearly ₹250 crore in theaters since its release on October 10. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Hindustan Times that the film is likely to be released on November 7, following the typical four-week window after a theatrical release for Tamil films.

Streaming rights

'Vettaiyan' OTT rights acquired by Amazon Prime Video

Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for Vettaiyan for a whopping ₹90 crore. The deal covers all language versions of the film. However, neither the producers nor the streaming service has confirmed its OTT release date. Since Vettaiyan is still in theaters, official news about its OTT release will likely be shared only a day or two before the release date, Bala said.

Film details

'Vettaiyan' features a star-studded cast and high production value

Vettaiyan features a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati along with Rajinikanth. This film signifies the reunion of Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 33 years, having previously co-starred in the 1991 film Hum. The film was produced by Lyca Productions on a reported budget of ₹300 crore. Despite its high production value and successful theatrical run, the film's collections have not yet matched its budget.

Prequel plans

Director Gnanavel expressed interest in 'Vettaiyan' prequel

In a recent interaction with Telugu media, director Gnanavel said he would love to develop a prequel to Vettaiyan. He said, "I'm more interested in developing a prequel that could dive deeper into Athiyan's (Rajinikanth) journey." "This adds layers to the existing story. Encounter killings have always affected me when I read about them in the news. This film challenges whether these encounters are justified or fabricated, revealing what seems straightforward often has deeper issues."