Not Rajasthan, Chaitanya-Sobhita choose this unexpected spot for wedding
The much-anticipated wedding of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is the talk of the town. Although there's been no official confirmation about the date or venue, recent rumors indicate plans for a destination wedding have been scrapped. After their engagement in Hyderabad in August, speculation was rife about a possible royal destination wedding in Rajasthan, however, new reports indicate a change of plans.
Traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad?
The latest buzz is that Chaitanya and Dhulipala are planning a traditional wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a specially built mandapam, reported Gulte. The date is rumored to be December 4, 2024. This speculation comes amid a slew of reports about their potential regal destination wedding at a lavish resort in Rajasthan after their engagement. However, these new reports appear to suggest a more local celebration.
Pre-wedding festivities have begun for the couple
The pre-wedding festivities of Chaitanya and Dhulipala kicked off on October 21. Dhulipala posted pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony where she was seen surrounded by family members as she crushed turmeric roots and sought blessings from elders. For the ceremony, she wore an orange and green silk saree from her future mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati's collection. Her look was completed with a braided hairstyle adorned with gajra, green bangles, subtle makeup, and select gold jewelry pieces.
Dhulipala's integration into Akkineni family pre-wedding
Dhulipala has already become a part of the Akkineni family, as seen in their Diwali celebrations this year. Photos shared by a private chef who prepared a festive dinner at the Akkineni residence, show Dhulipala celebrating with Chaitanya and his family, including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and Akhil Akkineni. To note, the engagement came after a period of private dating for the couple. They first sparked dating rumors in 2022.