Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran', directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, is racing towards the ₹200 crore mark, with most earnings from Tamil Nadu.

The film, which tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and the 2014 Qazipathri Operation, has already made ₹57.25 crore in its second week and is expected to add another ₹15-20 crore by the end of the third weekend. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' continues strong run; races toward ₹200cr mark

By Isha Sharma 10:48 am Nov 17, 202410:48 am

What's the story The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer biographical drama, Amaran, continues to hold its momentum at the box office in its third weekend. On Saturday, it earned ₹6 crore, taking the total collection to ₹181.70 crore in India, per Sacnilk. The film is expected to hit the ₹200 crore mark soon Although the release of Kanguva could have impacted Amaran, the former has been performing poorly at the box office.

Weekend earnings

'Amaran' third weekend collection projected at ₹15-20 crore

After making ₹57.25 crore in its second week, Amaran is expected to end the third weekend with another ₹15-20 crore. This will take its total collection near the coveted ₹200 crore mark. Most of the film's earnings, nearly ₹143 crore, have come from Tamil Nadu, which shows the project's stronghold on the local audience.

'Amaran'

Know more about the team behind 'Amaran'

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, and Mir Salman. Amaran narrates the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014. Produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani, it reportedly had a production budget of ₹130 crore. The film was released on October 31.