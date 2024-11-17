Summarize Simplifying... In short Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe 2024, succeeding Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Known for her advocacy in mental health and animal rights, Theilvig dazzled in a pink sequin gown during the finale.

The accomplished dancer and aspiring lawyer is followed by over 184K people on Instagram. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig wins Miss Universe 2024

Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Nov 17, 202410:24 am

What's the story Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig has been crowned the winner of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. She beat 125 contestants from across the world to win the coveted title. Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina and Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran were the first and second runners-up, respectively. The 21-year-old is the first Danish person to win the title!

Crowning ceremony

Theilvig's crowning moment and Miss Universe's congratulatory message

Theilvig was crowned by her predecessor, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe celebrated this new era with a stunning photo of Theilvig. The caption read, "A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition." India's Rhea Singha, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the top 12.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the crowning moment here

Finale ensemble

Theilvig's finale look: A vision in pink

For the finale, Theilvig opted for a bright pink gown with intricate sequin embellishments, a strapless silhouette with beaded off-the-shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, and bodycon fitting that accentuated her svelte frame. She paired the stunning floor-length dress with pink gloves with embellishments on the trims. Her silver-blonde locks were styled in soft curls and her beauty was enhanced by her shimmering pink eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

More about the winner

Theilvig is a champion of mental health, animal rights

Per Hola!, Theilvig is an accomplished European and World Championship dancer, as well as a beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and aspiring lawyer. She often advocates for mental health and animal protection rights and is followed by a whopping 184K people on Instagram. Congratulations to her!