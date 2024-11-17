Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig has been crowned the winner of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. She beat 125 contestants from across the world to win the coveted title. Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina and Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran were the first and second runners-up, respectively. The 21-year-old is the first Danish person to win the title!
Theilvig's crowning moment and Miss Universe's congratulatory message
Theilvig was crowned by her predecessor, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe celebrated this new era with a stunning photo of Theilvig. The caption read, "A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition." India's Rhea Singha, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the top 12.
Take a look at the crowning moment here
Theilvig's finale look: A vision in pink
For the finale, Theilvig opted for a bright pink gown with intricate sequin embellishments, a strapless silhouette with beaded off-the-shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, and bodycon fitting that accentuated her svelte frame. She paired the stunning floor-length dress with pink gloves with embellishments on the trims. Her silver-blonde locks were styled in soft curls and her beauty was enhanced by her shimmering pink eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks.
Theilvig is a champion of mental health, animal rights
Per Hola!, Theilvig is an accomplished European and World Championship dancer, as well as a beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and aspiring lawyer. She often advocates for mental health and animal protection rights and is followed by a whopping 184K people on Instagram. Congratulations to her!