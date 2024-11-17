Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in the fourth installment, intriguingly titled 'Blue Oasis'.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the title hints at a possible emotional journey for Peter Parker, reminiscent of the 2002 comic 'Spider-Man: Blue'.

Holland's next appearance is likely in 'Avengers: Doomsday', with 'Spider-Man 4' story development underway since the release of 'No Way Home'.

'Spider-Man 4' is slated for July 24, 2026

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' gets working title: 'Blue Oasis'

By Isha Sharma 09:51 am Nov 17, 202409:51 am

What's the story The much-awaited fourth installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man series has reportedly been given a working title: Blue Oasis. The film is being produced under this title with Blaze Films, Inc., according to Cosmic Circus. The development comes after Spider-Man 4 was confirmed to release on July 24, 2026. The release date places the film between two other major MCU releases: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Production details

'Spider-Man 4' to continue Marvel's multiverse saga

Holland will reprise his role as the iconic web-slinger in Spider-Man 4, following the story from Spider-Man: No Way Home which grossed nearly $2B worldwide. The film will be directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton, taking over from Jon Watts who directed the first three movies. This installment is also noteworthy as it's the only solo film with a release date within Marvel's next two Avengers movies' timeline.

Title interpretation

'Blue Oasis': A hint at Spider-Man's emotional journey?

Fans have pointed out the title's resemblance to the blue shade used in the 2002 comic run Spider-Man: Blue by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. The story featured an emotionally distraught Spider-Man remembering his relationship with Gwen Stacy on Valentine's Day. The title could suggest a similar sad theme for Peter Parker in the next film, especially considering his present situation in a world that has forgotten him.

About the comic

Know more about 'Spider-Man: Blue'

Per Goodreads, "It's about remembering someone so important to me I was going to spend the rest of my life with her." "This is the story of how [Gwen and Peter] fell in love. Or more appropriately, how they almost didn't fall in love." "To get the girl of his dreams, he'll have to run the gauntlet of the Green Goblin, the Rhino, two Vultures and a mysterious man in the shadows controlling it all."

Upcoming projects

Holland's next appearance and 'Spider-Man 4' story development

Before going solo with Spider-Man 4, Holland is likely to appear in other major MCU projects. His next appearance will most likely be in Avengers: Doomsday, which will start filming in early 2025. Meanwhile, the story of Spider-Man 4 has been in the works since No Way Home was released in December 2021. While plot details remain under wraps, Holland has always praised Spider-Man 4's story, raising hopes for the web-slinger's next adventures.