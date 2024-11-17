'Hera Pheri 3' to start filming next year, confirms Akshay
It's finally happening! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has finally given fans an update on the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, he revealed that filming is expected to commence next year. "We're just making [Welcome to the Jungle] at the moment, and as soon as producers ki hera pheri khatam ho jaye, woh phir Hera Pheri shuru kar denge! Just joking," he said. "I think by next year we'll start it."
Iconic 'Hera Pheri' trio to reunite for third installment
The iconic comedy trio of Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are reuniting for Hera Pheri 3. Fans have long awaited the return of this beloved franchise, known for its slapstick humor and memorable characters. Earlier this month, fans were overjoyed when the three actors were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, sparking excitement about their on-screen reunion. The supporting cast and director haven't yet been announced.
'Hera Pheri' franchise: A look back at the comedy classics
The Priyadarshan directorial, Hera Pheri, was released in 2000 with Kumar, Shetty, Rawal, and Tabu in lead roles. The second part, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was directed by the late Neeraj Vora and also starred Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen. Both films are loved for their memorable dialogues and the unbeatable chemistry of the lead trio.
Meanwhile, Kumar's latest film 'Singham Again' hit theaters
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kumar is currently seen in Singham Again, which was released in theaters this Diwali. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also features Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Kumar also has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Sky Force in the pipeline, as well as an untitled film directed by Devgn.