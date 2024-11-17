'Kanguva' is steady; crosses ₹40cr mark in three days
The Tamil epic-fantasy film Kanguva, featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has reportedly grossed ₹42.75 crore by its third day of release, per Sacnilk. Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the movie raked in an estimated ₹9.50 crore on Day 3. However, despite these earnings, it remains to be seen if the film will recover its massive production budget of over ₹350 crore.
'Kanguva' features Suriya in dual roles, historical themes
In Kanguva, Suriya plays two different characters: a modern, stylish man and a ferocious warrior from 1,500 years ago. The film combines action with history and is touted to be a "mighty valiant saga" across generations. Deol's character in the film is described as powerful and intense. The cast also features Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Ananda.
Suriya's aspirations for Indian cinema with 'Kanguva'
Before Kanguva's release, Suriya had said he wanted Indian cinema to make films like Hollywood epics Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. He had said, "We have loved films (and shows) like 'Braveheart,' 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Game of Thrones' or 'Apocalypto.' We have been mesmerized by them and watched them multiple times. The thought was 'When are we going to do such films?'" The film received negative reviews upon release.