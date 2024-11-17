'The Sabarmati Report' grows; mints over ₹3cr in two days
The Hindi thriller The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, has witnessed a marginal growth in its box office collection on day two. The film, which was reportedly released in just 600 screens across India, collected ₹2cr on Saturday. This is a significant jump from its opening day collection of ₹1.25cr. Its total collection now stands at ₹3.25cr, per Sacnilk. However, despite the growth, the film's performance is overshadowed by Massey's last hit 12th Fail.
'The Sabarmati Report' vs '12th Fail': A comparison
Despite its initial success, The Sabarmati Report's growth is not as impressive when compared to Massey's breakout hit 12th Fail. The latter opened at ₹1.1cr but witnessed a massive jump on its second day, earning ₹2.51cr. This is higher than The Sabarmati Report's second-day earnings. Eventually, 12th Fail raked in a whopping ₹56.38cr at the domestic box office during its lifetime run.
'The Sabarmati Report' faces stiff competition at the box office
Despite being the only Bollywood release this week, The Sabarmati Report is up against tough competition from Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film is also facing some competition from Gladiator II, also released on Friday. However, it did get a boost from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday in Northern India.
'The Sabarmati Report' plot and critical reception
The Sabarmati Report draws inspiration from the real-life incident of the 2002 trgaic burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The project received mixed to negative reviews upon its release. Watch the movie on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.