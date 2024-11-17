Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a promising start, Bollywood film 'The Sabarmati Report' is struggling to match the box office success of Massey's hit '12th Fail'.

The film, which is based on the tragic 2002 Sabarmati Express incident, is facing stiff competition from Diwali releases and has received mixed reviews. However, it did benefit from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

What's the story The Hindi thriller The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, has witnessed a marginal growth in its box office collection on day two. The film, which was reportedly released in just 600 screens across India, collected ₹2cr on Saturday. This is a significant jump from its opening day collection of ₹1.25cr. Its total collection now stands at ₹3.25cr, per Sacnilk. However, despite the growth, the film's performance is overshadowed by Massey's last hit 12th Fail.

Box office battle

'The Sabarmati Report' vs '12th Fail': A comparison

Despite its initial success, The Sabarmati Report's growth is not as impressive when compared to Massey's breakout hit 12th Fail. The latter opened at ₹1.1cr but witnessed a massive jump on its second day, earning ₹2.51cr. This is higher than The Sabarmati Report's second-day earnings. Eventually, 12th Fail raked in a whopping ₹56.38cr at the domestic box office during its lifetime run.

Market dynamics

'The Sabarmati Report' faces stiff competition at the box office

Despite being the only Bollywood release this week, The Sabarmati Report is up against tough competition from Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film is also facing some competition from Gladiator II, also released on Friday. However, it did get a boost from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday in Northern India.

Film overview

'The Sabarmati Report' plot and critical reception

The Sabarmati Report draws inspiration from the real-life incident of the 2002 trgaic burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The project received mixed to negative reviews upon its release. Watch the movie on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.