'Squid Game' S02 creator hints at 'bigger, wilder' games

'Squid Game' S02: What to expect from 'wild, intriguing' games

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix's global sensation Squid Game, has teased bigger, crazier games in the upcoming second season. Speaking to RadioTimes, Hwang stopped short of revealing specific details, but confirmed that viewers can expect "one game that's already been played in Season 1," and some "completely new games." The second season will premiere on December 26.

New games

'Greater in scale, more intriguing than ever...'

Hwang further elaborated on the new games, saying: "What I can say and promise you here is that these games are going to be greater in scale, more intriguing than ever, and they are going to just take you on a wild, emotional rollercoaster." The trailer for Squid Game Season 2, which was released last month, teased the return of Red Light, Green Light with its eerie singing robot.

Character development

Lee Jung-jae's character faces new challenges in Season 2

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, concurred with Hwang's observation regarding the heightened peril in Season 2. He noted that these new games render Gi-hun's experience useless as he has to wade through a new set of rules. "But he is driven to stop the game at all costs. So he teams up with people in Season 2 to try to stop the game," Lee added. The first season has nine episodes and was released in 2021, becoming a sensational hit.