Biggest Bollywood hits of 2024

'Stree 2' to 'Kalki': Top Hindi grossers of 2024

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Nov 17, 2024

What's the story 2024 has been a rollercoaster ride for Bollywood, with a mixed bag of films captivating audiences. While horror-comedy ruled the roost, only a handful of films left a mark at the box office. From Stree 2's box office reign to Kalki 2898 AD's unique mythological sci-fi saga, let's take a look at the biggest hits of this year that set the cash registers ringing.

Box office leader

'Stree 2' ruled over box office with ₹597cr

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 became the year's biggest hit, collecting a whopping ₹597cr, per Sacnilk. The much-hyped sequel to 2018's hit Stree follows the adventures of the residents of Chanderi as they battle supernatural forces. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi starred in the movie.

Successful sequels

'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again' followed suit

Kalki 2898 AD, a mythological sci-fi action drama directed by Nag Ashwin, was a historic collaboration between Hindi and Telugu cinema. The film, which dealt with power, rebellion, and destiny in a dystopian future, was praised for its visuals and performances. Its Hindi version collected ₹293cr. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again delivered intense action sequences with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham. The film has earned ₹223cr so far.

Crowd favorites

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Fighter' captivated audiences

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, has emerged as another blockbuster. The film's witty mix of horror, humor, and suspense and its peppy soundtrack made it a crowd-pleaser, helping it earn ₹220cr so far. Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's Fighter paired Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in an action-packed aerial combat thriller—Bollywood's first. Set against the Indian Air Force backdrop, the film featured breathtaking aerial sequences and a patriotic story and collected ₹212cr at the box office.

Impactful narratives

'Shaitaan,' 'Munjya,' and 'Article 370' made significant impact

Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan (₹148cr), a dark gritty take on crime and human nature, turned out to be a surprise box office hit. Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya (₹102cr) was a breath of fresh air with its thrilling story, cultural nuances, and relatable characters. Meanwhile, Article 370 (₹78cr) by Aditya Suhas Jambhale tackled a socio-political narrative, exploring the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.