'Outer Banks' S04P02 trailer: Pogues head to Morocco for revenge
The first official trailer for the second half of Season 4 of Netflix's popular series Outer Banks is finally here. The remaining five episodes will premiere on Thursday, November 7. The trailer confirms that the show's main characters, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Cleo (Carlacia Grant), and shockingly, Rafe (Drew Starkey) will go treasure hunting in Morocco.
'Outer Banks' characters face challenges to protect Poguelandia
In the first half of Season 4, the Pogues had set up a new home and business—Poguelandia. However, their peace was short-lived, thanks to the Kooks. The trailer indicates that protecting Poguelandia won't be an easy task with a town council meeting going awry and mercenaries on their tail. Despite being financially broke and homeless, the Pogues are ready for another treasure hunt.
Unexpected alliances and thrilling adventures in 'Outer Banks'
The trailer also reveals JJ's newly found real father, Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), telling the Pogues that the Blue Crown they seek is in Morocco. Surprisingly, Rafe offers his assistance to the group for a "cut," leading them to North Africa. The footage teases boat chases, gunfire, explosions, Pope in prison, and Kiara being kidnapped. It concludes with John B vowing that they will "get even."