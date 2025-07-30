Annamalai won't contest TN polls; may get national role: Reports 

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai is unlikely to contest the 2026 Assembly elections. Instead, he is likely to be given a national-level role in the party, India Today reported, quoting party sources. While there has been no official announcement from the central leadership of the BJP, discussions are underway about repositioning Annamalai in a key national role in Delhi.

Leadership transition Amit Shah's earlier remarks on Annamalai's future Union Home Minister Amit Shah had confirmed last month that Annamalai will have an important role in state politics, and he will also be given responsibilities at the national level. This isn't the first time Shah has hinted at a bigger role for Annamalai beyond Tamil Nadu. In April, after Annamalai stepped down as state BJP president, Shah praised his tenure and said, "The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organizational skills in the party's national framework."

Career trajectory Annamalai's journey with BJP so far Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, had joined the BJP in 2020. He was made Tamil Nadu state president in 2021. Although he contested the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat in 2024, he lost to DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar. Despite this setback, his leadership has been praised for expanding the BJP's footprint in Tamil Nadu and taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies to grassroots levels.