Apple's first foldable iPhone coming in 2026 with $2,000 price-tag

Apple is gearing up to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first-ever device, likely to be launched in 2026. The information comes from a recent investor note by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. The tech giant's debut foldable smartphone is expected to be part of the iPhone 18 series and hit the shelves in September next year.

Device details Book-style design with flexible displays The foldable iPhone is likely to sport a book-style design, much like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It is said to come with a 7.8-inch internal flexible display and a 5.5-inch external screen, with the inner display expected to be crease-free.

Tech specs Advanced computational photography capabilities The foldable iPhone is expected to support 5G connectivity, with storage options going up to a whopping 1TB. This will make it an ideal device for media consumption and productivity tasks. The device is also likely to come with a high-end rear camera setup featuring advanced computational photography capabilities and 8K video recording support.

Charging features MagSafe wireless charging support Along with MagSafe wireless charging, the foldable iPhone's battery may also offer fast wired charging capabilities. This would be a major upgrade over previous models and make the device more user-friendly. However, Apple has not yet confirmed any details about this upcoming foldable smartphone or its development status.