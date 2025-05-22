S25 Edge, Samsung's thinnest flagship, is now made in India
What's the story
Samsung has started the production of its slimmest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in India.
The device was launched globally on May 13 and is now being produced at Samsung's Noida factory.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is ideal for those looking for a slim, lightweight phone without sacrificing performance.
It is just 5.8mm thick and weighs 163g, despite its 6.7-inch tall OLED screen. The handset offers all Galaxy AI features, including real-time interaction through vision and voice.
Device details
Galaxy S25 Edge features and pricing
The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is priced between ₹1.09 lakh to ₹1.22 lakh, depending on the storage variant.
Apple and Samsung together accounted for 94% of total smartphones manufactured in India in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.
Samsung dominated the market with a 20% share in smartphone production by volume that year.
Market analysis
Samsung's market presence and future prospects
Samsung commanded a 17% market share in the Indian smartphone segment as of March 2025, Counterpoint Research reported.
The growth came from portfolio expansion and the popularity of its S series smartphones in Samsung's premium portfolio.
Technology expert Nikhil Chawla noted that Samsung manufacturing Galaxy S25 Edge in India emphasizes the country's increasing significance as a manufacturing hub and innovation center in the global tech industry.