What's the story

Samsung has started the production of its slimmest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in India.

The device was launched globally on May 13 and is now being produced at Samsung's Noida factory.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is ideal for those looking for a slim, lightweight phone without sacrificing performance.

It is just 5.8mm thick and weighs 163g, despite its 6.7-inch tall OLED screen. The handset offers all Galaxy AI features, including real-time interaction through vision and voice.