Flying taxis could be mainstream in China by 2030
What's the story
EHang, one of the top Chinese drone makers, has been optimistic about the future of flying taxis in China.
Conor Yang, EHang's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), said "by 2030, China will likely have fixed-route air shuttle services."
He even hinted that some cities with proper infrastructure may soon witness the arrival of air taxi services.
Certification milestone
EHang's pioneering role in autonomous passenger drones
Back in March, EHang and its joint venture partner Hefei Heyi Aviation became the first companies in the world to get the certification from China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) for operating autonomous passenger drones.
The milestone underscored EHang's leading role in the development of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility.
Trial operations
EHang's test flights and operational plans
As of now, EHang is conducting trial flights in Guangzhou and Hefei to collect data for future operations.
Yang disclosed that the company intends to start operating in designated areas of these cities by the end of this year.
Notably, the EH216-S, a twin-passenger aircraft developed by EHang, has already been certified for operation. It has a top speed of 130km/h and a 30km range.
Global expansion
International interest in EHang's air mobility services
EHang has claimed a strong international interest in its services, especially from regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.
The company is already in talks with Thailand's civil aviation authorities to operate eVTOLs in certain parts of the country after successfully completing its first passenger flight in Bangkok last November.