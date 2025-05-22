What is 'Ozempic teeth,' new side effect of weight-loss drug
What's the story
Ozempic, the latest rage in weight-loss medication, is being associated with a new side effect: "Ozempic teeth."
The term refers to a range of dental issues that users of the drug have reported. These include dry mouth, bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay.
The link between these dental issues and Ozempic was first reported by the Daily Mail.
Saliva reduction
Ozempic's impact on saliva production and dental health
Ozempic is known to suppress appetite, leading to reduced food intake.
This decreased consumption may result in less stimulation of the salivary glands.
Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green explained that saliva plays a crucial role in protecting teeth by removing food particles, neutralizing acids produced by bacteria in the mouth, and providing essential minerals that strengthen tooth enamel.
Insufficient saliva levels significantly increase the risk of cavities and tooth decay.
Acid reflux
Acid reflux and its impact on dental health
Another common side effect of Ozempic is nausea, which can cause acid reflux.
Dr. Victoria Holden, a dentist, explained that if stomach acids come up into the mouth, it can be pretty damaging to the teeth.
She recommended that patients experiencing acid reflux should consult a medical expert, as rebuilding teeth damaged by acids is complicated and expensive.
Additional effects
Other side effects linked to Ozempic
Along with "Ozempic teeth," other side effects of the weight-loss drug include "Ozempic mouth," which involves prominent folds at the corners of the mouth, visible wrinkles on the lips, and sagging skin along the lip contours and chin area.
Other conditions reported by those on the medicine are "Ozempic face" and "Ozempic butt." These conditions are also associated with eating less while on Ozempic.
Management tips
Expert recommendations for managing Ozempic teeth
To deal with "Ozempic teeth," experts recommend drinking plenty of water, practicing good dental hygiene, and informing your dentist about your medication.
Dr. Holden emphasized that patients are now being actively encouraged to see the dentist before starting a program.
This proactive approach can help ensure that patients maintain optimal dental health before problems arise.