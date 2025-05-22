OpenAI outage: ChatGPT is down, mobile and web services affected
What's the story
OpenAI's widely used AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is experiencing a service outage today, leaving users unable to access the platform via both its website and mobile applications.
The disruption commenced at approximately 3:10pm IST and impacted both free and premium ChatGPT subscribers.
OpenAI's crucial API services are also facing interruptions, causing issues for enterprise clients and other applications that depend on the underlying infrastructure.
Official response
We are investigating the issue: OpenAI
According to OpenAI's status page, the company became aware of the issue shortly after users began reporting response delays.
In its update, OpenAI said it is investigating the issue affecting ChatGPT on the web, as well as the iOS and Android apps.
"We have applied a mitigation and are monitoring the recovery," the company said in an update around 3:38pm.