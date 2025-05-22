What's the story

A US-based traveler has successfully received a refund of $2,500 (around ₹2.1 lakh) for his canceled trip to Medellin, Colombia, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

As shared on Reddit, the man had booked a hotel and flight through Expedia without cancellation insurance. But, due to a medical issue called Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), he was forced to cancel his trip.

Both hotel and airline initially refused any refunds despite having a doctor's note verifying his medical condition.