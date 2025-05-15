What's the story

OpenAI has announced the integration of its latest AI models, GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini, into ChatGPT.

The company announced the news on X, noting that the models are aimed at helping software engineers code using ChatGPT.

An OpenAI representative told TechCrunch that the new models outperform their predecessor, GPT-4.0, in coding efficiency and instruction adherence while showing faster reasoning than earlier o-series reasoning models.