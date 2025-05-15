OpenAI integrates new GPT-4.1 models into ChatGPT, boosting coding performance
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the integration of its latest AI models, GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini, into ChatGPT.
The company announced the news on X, noting that the models are aimed at helping software engineers code using ChatGPT.
An OpenAI representative told TechCrunch that the new models outperform their predecessor, GPT-4.0, in coding efficiency and instruction adherence while showing faster reasoning than earlier o-series reasoning models.
Model rollout
Availability and transition to GPT-4.1
OpenAI is releasing the GPT-4.1 models to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team.
At the same time, the company is also launching the free version of GPT-4.1 mini for free and paid users of ChatGPT.
This will replace the older version, GPT-4.0 mini from ChatGPT for all users according to OpenAI's release notes for GPT-4.1.
Plus, Pro,— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 14, 2025
& Team users will be able toaccess GPT-4.1 via the "more models" dropdown in the model picker. Enterprise & Edu users will get access in the comingweeks.
We're also introducing GPT-4.1 mini, replacing GPT-4o mini, in ChatGPT for all users.
Safety concerns
OpenAI addresses criticism over GPT-4.1 release
OpenAI released GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini in April, but made them available exclusively through its developer-focused API.
At that time, the company drew criticism from the AI research community for not having a safety report accompanying the release.
Researchers raised concerns that OpenAI was compromising its transparency standards.
In response, OpenAI clarified that despite GPT-4.1's enhanced performance and speed over GPT-4o, it didn't fall into the frontier model category. Thus, it didn't require more rigorous safety reporting measures.
Safety evaluations
Committing to increased transparency
OpenAI's Head of Safety Systems, Johannes Heidecke, said GPT-4.1 doesn't bring new ways to interact or exceed the intelligence level of o3.
He noted that while safety considerations for this model are significant, they are different from those for frontier models.
To quell fears of transparency around its AI models, OpenAI has introduced a new Safety Evaluations Hub and promised to publish results of its internal safety assessments more frequently.
Market trends
GPT-4.1 addition coincides with increased interest in AI coding tools
The addition of GPT-4.1 into ChatGPT comes at a time when interest in AI coding tools is on the rise.
OpenAI is said to be close to finalizing its $3 billion acquisition of Windsurf, a top AI coding tool in the market.
In a similar move, Google has also refreshed its Gemini chatbot for better integration with GitHub projects.