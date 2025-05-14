You can use Vi's 5G services in Delhi-NCR from tomorrow
What's the story
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its plan to launch 5G services in the Delhi-NCR region tomorrow.
This expansion comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its 5G coverage, having previously launched in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Patna.
The telecom giant hopes to roll out 5G services across all 17 priority regions by August this year, where it has obtained a spectrum for the advanced network.
Strategy
Expansion plan and investment
Vi's 5G rollout in the Delhi-NCR region is part of its initial phase to expand across 17 priority areas. The company has pledged ₹55,000 crore investment over three years for the same. After Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mysuru are next on Vi's list for future rollouts.
Service
Vi's 5G offerings and partnerships
Vi's introductory 5G offer comes with unlimited data for those with 5G-ready devices, on plans as low as ₹299.
The company has teamed up with Ericsson to develop its 5G infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR region.
Vi has also used AI-driven Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology to improve network performance and seamless transitions between 4G and 5G networks.