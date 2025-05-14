What's the story

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its plan to launch 5G services in the Delhi-NCR region tomorrow.

This expansion comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its 5G coverage, having previously launched in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Patna.

The telecom giant hopes to roll out 5G services across all 17 priority regions by August this year, where it has obtained a spectrum for the advanced network.