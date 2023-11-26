Jio AirFiber reaches 494 cities: Check availability in your region

1/4

Business 2 min read

Jio AirFiber reaches 494 cities: Check availability in your region

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Nov 26, 202304:06 pm

Jio AirFiber offers a range of perks than just internet connectivity (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

India's top telecom operator, Reliance Jio, is swiftly expanding its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service, Jio AirFiber, in the country. Starting with eight cities in September, the service has now been extended to 494 cities across 21 states. Jio has adopted an assertive strategy in the 5G and FWA service rollout. Let's take a look at the states covered by Jio AirFiber.

2/4

Jio extends service to numerous cities across states

Jio AirFiber is now available in various cities across 21 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Karnataka. Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Odisha, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are also on the list. To check for region-wise availability, visit Jio AirFiber's webpage, select a state, and get the list of cities.

3/4

What are the benefits of Jio AirFiber

Jio AirFiber is an attractive option for customers without fiber availability in their region who seek high-speed home Wi-Fi networks. In addition to fast internet, the service includes complimentary OTT benefits under all plans, a 4K set-top box with 550+ digital TV channels, and smart home services. Jio AirFiber plans start at a monthly price of Rs. 599, which offers unlimited data at 30Mbps.

4/4

Here's how to book a new connection

To register for a Jio AirFiber connection booking via WhatsApp, you can give a missed call at 60008-60008. Another option is to visit the official Jio website and submit your details or go to your nearest Jio store. Although there's a Rs. 1,000 installation fee, choosing a 12-month plan exempts customers from this charge. This incentive has been a contributing factor in attracting users.