Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

By Pradnesh Naik 11:26 am Nov 26, 202311:26 am

Solana is currently trading at $59, which is down by 0.44% since yesterday

Bitcoin has soared 0.01% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $37,766.89. It is 3.32% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.06% from yesterday to trade at $2,082.42. It has climbed 6.26% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $738.33 billion and $250.45 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $233.71, a 0.31% decrease from yesterday and 4.5% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling down 0.04% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.79% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.56%) and $0.077 (down 0.18%), respectively.

Solana is up 0.33% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.6 (down 0.44%), $5.36 (up 1.48%), $0.0000088 (up 1.52%), and $0.77 (up 1.72%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.33% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.37%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 0.88% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 6.19%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are ApeCoin, STEPN, Cosmos, VeChain, and Klaytn. They are trading at $1.71 (up 9.67%), $0.33 (up 7.73%), $9.73 (up 7.08%), $0.022 (up 6.91%), and $0.22 (up 6.48%), respectively.

Where popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), and $1.000272 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mina, The Graph, FTX Token, Sui, and Blur. They are trading at $0.77 (down 8.69%), $0.11 (down 5.79%), $4.11 (down 5.35%), $0.66 (down 4.83%), and $0.66 (down 4.17%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.78 (up 2.56%), $21.11 (up 0.53%), $37,746.76 (up 0.77%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), and $6.17 (down 0.49%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Theta Network, and Flow. They are currently trading at $4.74 (up 4.32%), $1.4 (up 0.5%), $3.46 (up 3.47%), $0.99 (up 2.64%), and $0.66 (up 4.27%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.44 trillion, a 0.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.22 billion, which marks a 42.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.26 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.