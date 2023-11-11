Jio AirFiber expands to 115 cities in India: Check availability

By Akash Pandey 07:11 pm Nov 11, 202307:11 pm

By the end of 2023, Reliance Jio aims to bring the service to even more cities

Reliance Jio's 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service, Jio AirFiber, has extended its reach to 115 cities throughout India since its debut with eight cities on September 19. The swift growth could be attributed to rising demand for Jio AirFiber, which offers a range of perks with its two plans: AirFiber and AirFiber Max. While there is a Rs. 1,000 installation fee, it is waived for consumers who select a 12-month plan, which has seemingly helped Jio attract more users.

Reliance Jio started with 8 cities

Initially introduced in eight cities in September, the Jio AirFiber service is now accessible in various states, such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi. Prominent cities available include Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata. Notably, FWA is considered the future of home internet, offering a portable solution compared to traditional broadband connections. It is powered by a wireless network, ensuring reliable network speeds.

Jio AirFiber offers multiple benefits alongside internet connectivity

Jio AirFiber offers more than just high-speed internet connectivity. A key advantage of Jio AirFiber is the inclusion of OTT benefits at no extra charge for all plans. This feature makes Jio AirFiber an appealing choice for customers who lack fiber deployment in their area but desire high-speed Wi-Fi networks for their homes. Additionally, it provides 550+ digital TV channels through a 4K set-top box and smart home services. Jio AirFiber starts at Rs. 599, with unlimited data at 30Mbps.