What's the story

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has announced job openings at the company.

In a recent tweet, he described that the firm is looking for AI engineers to solve "very hard/interesting challenges."

He specifically invited individuals with expertise in infrastructure and large-scale computing systems to join his team.

The company behind ChatGPT is looking for professionals who can adapt and learn continuously in this rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI).