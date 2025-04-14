OpenAI is 'desperately' looking for AI talent—Check Altman's job offer
What's the story
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has announced job openings at the company.
In a recent tweet, he described that the firm is looking for AI engineers to solve "very hard/interesting challenges."
He specifically invited individuals with expertise in infrastructure and large-scale computing systems to join his team.
The company behind ChatGPT is looking for professionals who can adapt and learn continuously in this rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI).
Twitter Post
Take a look at Altman's post
if you are interested in infrastructure and very large-scale computing systems, the scale of what’s happening at openai right now is insane and we have very hard/interesting challenges.— Sam Altman (@sama) April 13, 2025
please consider joining us! we could desperately use your help.
Recruitment focus
OpenAI's recruitment drive focuses on high-performance systems
In a follow-up tweet, Altman stressed the company's need for expertise to squeeze the most out of the system.
He particularly invited professionals with backgrounds in compiler design or programming language design to join OpenAI.
This recruitment drive shows the company's focus on building high-performance systems to drive its AI efforts.
The focus is not just on technical skills but also adaptability and continuous learning, which is critical in the fast-evolving field of AI.
Future readiness
Altman advises students on preparing for AI-centric job market
In a recent interview with Stratechery's Ben Thompson, Altman advised students to master AI tools in preparation for future job markets.
He emphasized the importance of adaptability and continuous learning over specific technical skills.
"Whatever specific thing you're going to learn, like learn these general skills that seem like they're going to be important as the world goes through this transition," he said.