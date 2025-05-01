What's the story

Duolingo, an online platform for learning languages, has announced the launch of 148 new courses. The major expansion was made possible through artificial intelligence (AI).

The company said this achievement is "more than doubling" its available courses in less than a year.

"This launch makes Duolingo's seven most popular non-English languages—Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin—available to all 28 supported user interface (UI) languages, dramatically expanding learning options for over a billion potential learners worldwide," the company said.