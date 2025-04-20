What's the story

Lucy Guo, co-founder of Scale AI, has become the world's youngest self-made female billionaire at just 30.

She achieved the feat thanks to her massive stake in Scale AI, a start-up that labels data to train AI systems.

The company is close to completing a tender offer enabling early employees and investors to sell shares to new or returning investors.

The deal values the nine-year-old private company at $25 billion, an 80% jump from its valuation in May 2024.