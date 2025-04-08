What's the story

Researchers at Tulane University, US have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based method to improve detection of genetic markers of antibiotic resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Staphylococcus aureus.

The innovative technique, detailed in a study published in Nature Communications, could potentially pave the way for faster and more effective treatments for drug-resistant infections.

These infections pose a major global health crisis owing to their treatment difficulty and higher mortality rates.