AI-powered conversation was possible on 90s PCs, says Marc Andreessen
What's the story
Speaking at an event, Marc Andreessen, a leading entrepreneur and co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), shared an interesting insight.
He disclosed that a small Llama AI model was actually run on a Dell PC from the Windows 98 era.
The revelation has led to conversations about the capabilities of computing technology back in the day.
Potential
Conversational computing: A missed opportunity?
Andreessen hinted that the tech for natural, human-like interactions with computers could have been achieved nearly 30 years ago.
"All of those old PCs could literally have been smart all this time," he said during the event.
This raises fascinating questions about the capabilities of early personal computers and their untapped intelligence.
AI journey
AI's evolution: A historical perspective
Andreessen highlighted that the quest for artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for a while, with an AI boom in the 1980s.
"A lot of smart people in the '80s thought all this was going to happen then," he said.
This remark draws parallels between today's changing landscape and predictions made by intellectuals from that time, implying that we have been waiting for AI for decades.