5 surprising benefits of hoop dancing
What's the story
Hoop dancing is the latest exercise trend that marries fitness with fun, all through a hoop.
Not only does it provide an absolutely delightful workout, it also comes with a bunch of unexpected perks such as improved coordination, cardiovascular health, core strength, lowered levels of stress, and a stage for creativity and self-expression.
All making it an irresistible option for boosting physical and mental health.
Physical skills
Enhances coordination and balance
Hoop dancing involves a lot of movement and requires various body parts to move in sync.
This, in turn, helps improve coordination and balance.
As you learn various moves and tricks, your body gets better at maintaining equilibrium.
This improved coordination can prove to be useful in daily life, preventing falls or injuries.
Heart health
Boosts cardiovascular health
Going into hoop dancing can be a major cardiovascular booster as it increases your heart rate and blood circulation.
A single session of hoop dancing can burn calories pretty well, just like other aerobic exercises such as jogging or cycling.
Doing so on a regular basis may improve your heart function and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Core muscles
Increases core strength
As hoop dancing involves a lot of movement to keep the hoop twirling, it provides a great workout for your core muscles.
Since you're constantly moving, your core gets strengthened, which means better stability and strength over time.
A strong core is important for good posture and better performance in any physical activity, making this benefit the biggest draw of hoop dancing.
Mental well-being
Reduces stress levels
The rhythmic nature of hoop dancing, along with the focus on the flow of movement, makes it an excellent stress reliever.
The concentration that you need to put during practice ensures that you stay away from stressors, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.
Definitely an effective tool to keep stress levels in check!
Creative outlet
Encourages creativity and self-expression
More than anything, hoop dancing lets you express yourself. Since you create your own patterns and routines over time, it becomes a creative outlet for you.
You can experiment with different styles, feel free to express yourself without being judged or the confines of a structured workout or dance-form.