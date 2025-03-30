What's the story

In a surprising move, Google has announced the rollout of its latest AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, to all free users of the Gemini app.

The tool was first introduced as Google's "most intelligent AI model" earlier this week and was only available to subscribers of Gemini Advanced then.

Now, it is being made accessible to a wider audience on gemini.google.com and soon on Android and iOS apps as well.