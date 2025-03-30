Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro now available to free users
What's the story
In a surprising move, Google has announced the rollout of its latest AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, to all free users of the Gemini app.
The tool was first introduced as Google's "most intelligent AI model" earlier this week and was only available to subscribers of Gemini Advanced then.
Now, it is being made accessible to a wider audience on gemini.google.com and soon on Android and iOS apps as well.
Expansion rationale
Google's decision to expand access
Google announced its decision to extend access to its smartest model on Saturday.
The tech giant said, "We have decided to roll out Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to all Gemini users, beginning today."
The move comes as part of Google's efforts over the last few months to make more features available for all users.
These include Deep Research, Saved info document upload/analysis capabilities, and generating images of people.
Model performance
Performance and future of Gemini 2.5 Pro
Currently, Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) tops the LMArena leaderboard and performs well in math and science benchmarks. Google is also working to enhance its coding capabilities.
However, it is still unclear if the stable version of this advanced model will be available for free to all Gemini users or if this rollout is just a testing phase.
Earlier, it was thought only 2.0 Flash Thinking and 2.0 Flash would be free for users while advanced features would be subscriber-exclusive.