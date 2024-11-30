Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your Amazon browsing history, head to the "Browsing History" section on the homepage, click the settings symbol, and toggle the "Browsing History" on/off.

If you're using the Amazon app, tap on your profile, go to "Your Account," then "Personalized Content," and select "Browsing history."

You can choose to remove individual items or clear all browsing history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Turning off your Amazon browsing history is very easy

How to turn off your Amazon browsing history

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:29 pm Nov 30, 202406:29 pm

What's the story As you explore Amazon's massive product catalog, the e-commerce giant tracks and records your browsing history. The feature, aimed at improving user experience, shows previously viewed items on the homepage under sections like "Keep Shopping" or "Pick up where you left off." But, there may be times when you don't want your browsing history to be visible. Here's how to turn off your Amazon browsing history.

User guide

Follow these steps

If you don't want Amazon to save your browsing history, you can disable this feature. Visit your "Browsing History" section on the homepage, and choose the settings symbol in the right corner. Then, turn your browsing history on or off by selecting "More" settings and then toggling "Browsing History" on/off.

App steps

How to delete browsing history?

To delete your browsing history via Amazon app for Android or iOS, open the app and log into your account. Tap on the profile icon in the bottom bar and tap on "Your Account." Go to "Personalized Content" section and tap on "Browsing history." Either tap "Remove from view" beside any item you want to delete or "Remove all items from view" at top of page for a complete history clearance.