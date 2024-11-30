How to turn off your Amazon browsing history
As you explore Amazon's massive product catalog, the e-commerce giant tracks and records your browsing history. The feature, aimed at improving user experience, shows previously viewed items on the homepage under sections like "Keep Shopping" or "Pick up where you left off." But, there may be times when you don't want your browsing history to be visible. Here's how to turn off your Amazon browsing history.
Follow these steps
If you don't want Amazon to save your browsing history, you can disable this feature. Visit your "Browsing History" section on the homepage, and choose the settings symbol in the right corner. Then, turn your browsing history on or off by selecting "More" settings and then toggling "Browsing History" on/off.
How to delete browsing history?
To delete your browsing history via Amazon app for Android or iOS, open the app and log into your account. Tap on the profile icon in the bottom bar and tap on "Your Account." Go to "Personalized Content" section and tap on "Browsing history." Either tap "Remove from view" beside any item you want to delete or "Remove all items from view" at top of page for a complete history clearance.