Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy, gearing up for its public market listing, is strategically hiring top executives from Amazon and Flipkart to boost its e-commerce expansion.

The company's recruitment isn't limited to top roles, with hires from junior to mid-level positions, as it diversifies its talent pool and services.

This move aligns with Swiggy's superapp strategy, aiming to offer more than just quick grocery deliveries under one roof. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Swiggy has hired over a dozen senior executives

Swiggy hiring top executives from Amazon, Flipkart for e-commerce expansion

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:39 pm Nov 12, 202403:39 pm

What's the story With an eye on e-commerce expansion, Swiggy is strengthening its team with top executives from Amazon and Flipkart. In the last one year, over a dozen senior executives from these firms have joined Swiggy's ranks. They include Shalabh Shrivastava, former Flipkart VP who is now SVP of Driver Org at Swiggy, and Hari Kumar G, another ex-Flipkart VP who joined as SVP for Swiggy Instamart. Amitesh Jha, who was a senior Flipkart VP, is now CEO of Instamart.

Business expansion

Strategic focus on non-grocery sector expertise

Notably, Swiggy's recruitment strategy has been particularly focused on hiring executives from non-grocery sectors. This is in line with the company's recent focus on expanding its product range, and introducing high-value categories to drive profitability and average order values (AOVs). The company has also expanded into new services such as a professional services marketplace (Yello), a premium membership service Rare, and quick medicine deliveries.

Talent diversification

Talent acquisition extends beyond top roles

Swiggy's talent acquisition strategy isn't restricted to top roles. The firm has also hired junior and mid-level employees from these e-commerce giants. For example, Manu Sasidharan, who previously worked with Walmart-owned Flipkart, now holds a position as AVP at Swiggy. This move further highlights the company's commitment to diversifying its talent pool as it ventures into new business areas.

Broader recruitment

Swiggy's talent hunt extends to Amazon

While Flipkart has been the main talent pool for Swiggy, the company has also hired from Amazon. Earlier this year, Sairam Krishnamurthy, a former More Retail employee (a joint venture between Amazon and Samara Capital), joined Swiggy as SVP and COO of its quick commerce arm, Instamart. Anirban Roy, who led Performance Marketing at Amazon for over seven years, was appointed as VP at Swiggy.

Market strategy

E-commerce push amid upcoming IPO

Swiggy's aggressive talent acquisition comes as it gears up for a public market listing tomorrow. The company is going for a superapp strategy, putting all its services under one roof. This is different from rival Zomato, which has opted to create separate super brands for its different services. Swiggy's e-commerce push is in line with larger trends in the quick commerce space, where consumers want more than just groceries delivered quickly.