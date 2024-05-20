Next Article

The device may be priced around ₹1.20 lakh

Vivo X Fold3 Pro's Indian launch teased; Flipkart availability confirmed

By Akash Pandey 12:13 pm May 20, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Vivo's highly anticipated Vivo X Fold3 Pro is set to make its debut in India, as indicated by a teaser on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The website has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch of this foldable device, promoting it as "The Best Fold Ever." Although the exact launch date remains undisclosed, the teaser provides intriguing insights into what consumers can expect from the foldable smartphone.

Teaser details

It would be a lightweight and AI-enhanced device

The Flipkart teaser suggests that the Vivo X Fold3 Pro could be a lightweight device. It could weigh around 236g. The smartphone also features AI branding, indicating that Vivo is keeping up with the 2024 trend of incorporating AI technology, likely within its photography capabilities. Co-engineered with ZEISS like its predecessors, it's expected to support ZEISS Multifocal Portrait and ZEISS Style Portrait colors. The teaser image also reveals one of the speaker grilles.

What to expect

Expected specifications of Vivo X Fold3 Pro

Based on its Chinese variant (introduced in March), the Vivo X Fold3 Pro is expected to feature an 8.03-inch (2200x2480 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen could measure 6.53-inch and be of AMOLED type with a resolution of 1172x2748 pixels. Under the hood, the device might run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.

Performance

Anticipated camera and battery features

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (OIS) main camera, a 64MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, backed by a V3 Imaging Chip. Both the outer and inner screens could have a 32MP camera. Powering the device could be a hefty 5,700mAh battery with support for both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.