Hurun India crowns Radhakishan Damani as India's top self-made entrepreneur

By Rishabh Raj 03:13 pm Nov 30, 202303:13 pm

Falguni Nayar of Nykaa leads the list of women entrepreneurs

Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, popularly known as DMart, clinched the top spot in the 2023 Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs list by IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India. He is closely followed by Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal, founders of e-commerce giant Flipkart. DMart boasts a market capitalization of Rs. 2.38 lakh crore, while Flipkart is at Rs. 1.19 lakh crore. The list includes 405 founders from 200 companies founded after 2000, with a combined value of Rs. 30 lakh crore

Zomato, Dream 11 promoters among top self-made entrepreneurs

Following closely behind are Zomato's Deepinder Goyal and Dream 11 promoters Bhavit Sheth and Harish Jain, with market capitalizations of Rs. 86,835 crore and equity values of Rs. 66,452 crore, respectively. Eight of the top 10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are start-ups. Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, emphasized that the list showcases the vibrancy of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography.

Youngest and women entrepreneurs on the list

The youngest entrepreneur on the list is 21-year-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, followed by Shashvat Nakrani, 25, of BharatPe and Dilsher Malhi, 27, of Zupee. Falguni Nayar of Nykaa leads the list of women entrepreneurs. Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and Saumya Singh Rathore of Winzo, both 35 years old, are the youngest women featured. The list comprises entrepreneurs from 23 cities across India, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and New Delhi accounting for over half of the top entrepreneurs.

Bengaluru is the top choice for founders

Bengaluru is the top city for founders to start their companies, followed by Mumbai and New Delhi. This contrasts with the Hurun India Rich List, where Mumbai and New Delhi were favored over Bengaluru. Vikas Sharma, Head-Wealth Management & Private Banking at IDFC FIRST Bank, stated that the list recognizes first-generation individuals who have built valuable enterprises across various industries, highlighting the immense talent, innovation, and achievements of founders driving India's entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights.