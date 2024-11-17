Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube Music is set to release its 2024 annual and seasonal recaps, providing users with a snapshot of their listening habits.

To access your recap, tap your profile picture and select 'Your Recap'.

To access your recap, tap your profile picture and select 'Your Recap'.

Remember, you need at least 10 hours of listening time on the platform to qualify for these recaps.

2024 yearly recap is already live for some users

Your 2024 YouTube Music Recap could drop any moment now

What's the story YouTube Music, one of the most popular music streaming platforms, is expected to drop its annual recap a little earlier than usual this year. The speculation was triggered by a Reddit user named FesteringDarkness, who claimed to have already accessed the 2024 yearly recap on their device. However, it seems that the feature is not yet available to all users.

User experience

A reflection of users' listening habits

The yearly recap feature reflects users' listening habits on the platform. YouTube Music is expected to roll out these recaps to its users in the coming weeks. Once available widely, each stat would be presented as a story card for easy viewing. To qualify for these recaps, users must have logged at least 10 hours of listening time on the platform, YouTube Music's support page says.

Additional features

YouTube Music also offers seasonal recaps

Along with the annual recap, YouTube Music also offers seasonal recaps. These are aimed at giving users an insight into their listening habits during certain times of the year. To see if the 2024 Recap is live on your Android device, tap your profile picture on the top right and select Your Recap.