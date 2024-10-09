Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent survey reveals a surprising bias in the dating world, with 23% of iPhone users refusing to date Android users, and this figure rises to 31% among men.

Android users often feel judged, with 52% reporting mockery and 36% feeling harshly judged, leading 30% to consider switching to an iPhone.

22% of iPhone users admit to bias against Android

23% iPhone users won't date Android fans, reveals survey

What's the story A recent study by All About Cookies has revealed a shocking trend in the dating preferences of smartphone users. The research shows that nearly 23% of iPhone users would consider it a dealbreaker, if their potential romantic interest used an Android device. The bias stems from the fact that non-iMessage texts or 'green bubbles' are perceived as inferior, with some 22% of iPhone users admitting to it.

Bias breakdown

Gender disparity in smartphone-based dating preferences

The study also delved into the gender divide of this bias, finding that men are more susceptible to a potential partner's smartphone choice. A whopping 31% of male participants said they wouldn't date an Android user. Only 16% of women felt the same way, highlighting a clear gender divide in smartphone-based dating preferences.

User experience

Android users report feeling judged for their devices

The survey also shed light on the plight of Android users, with more than half (52%) saying they have been mocked for their choice of device. Further, 36% Android users felt they were judged harshly because of their smartphones. This has made 26% of these users feel embarrassed, and even forced 30% to think about switching to an iPhone to avoid further ridicule.

App usage

Third-party apps: A refuge from judgment

In light of these biases, nearly 42% of survey participants have turned to third-party messaging apps, such as WhatsApp. These platforms offer a neutral ground for users to communicate without the fear of being judged for their smartphone choice. This trend highlights the effect of smartphone biases on social interactions, and the increasing need for more inclusive communication tools.

Tech update

iOS 18 has improved cross-platform communication

Apple's iOS 18 update has fixed some of the cross-platform communication issues. This includes problems like blurry images and missing read receipts, that have plagued messaging across different smartphone platforms.