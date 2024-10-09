Summarize Simplifying... In short Sensitive data of 31 million customers from Star Health Insurance is reportedly being sold online.

The leaked information includes names, birth dates, addresses, phone numbers, tax ID details, and salaries, potentially exposing these individuals to identity theft, financial fraud, and other cybercrimes.

Star Health Insurance leak: Data of 31M customers selling online

By Mudit Dube 05:12 pm Oct 09, 202405:12 pm

What's the story Star Health Insurance, a leading health insurance provider in India, is facing a major data security breach, potentially impacting millions of its customers. According to a post on X by venture capitalist @Deedydas, a hacker claims to be selling a massive dataset containing the personal information of approximately 31 million Star Health Insurance customers for $150,000.

Leaked dataset contains personl details of customers

The alleged data leak includes highly sensitive details such as names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, PAN card information (a crucial tax identification document), and even customer salaries. The hacker claims to have obtained this data from Amarjeet Khanuja, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Star Health Insurance. "Nothing is private in India," Deedy wrote on X.

Millions of individuals vulnerable to identity theft, financial fraud

The potential consequences of this data leak are severe. Millions of individuals could be vulnerable to identity theft, financial fraud, targeted scams, hacking of other online accounts, phishing attacks, account takeovers, and even extortion. A sample of the leaked data is available for viewing on a dark web website. Star Health Insurance has not yet issued a public statement regarding the selling of data.