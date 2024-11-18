Summarize Simplifying... In short Xiaomi is replacing its GetApps with PhonePe's Indus Appstore, an Android-based marketplace with over 200,000 apps and games.

The switch will be automatic, raising concerns among users about the inability to opt out.

The switch will be automatic, raising concerns among users about the inability to opt out.

The success of this transition hinges on the new app store's transparency, security, and functionality, as it competes with the dominant Google Play Store in India.

The transition will start in January 2025

Xiaomi to replace its GetApps with PhonePe's Indus Appstore

What's the story Xiaomi has revealed plans to replace its current app store, GetApps, with the Indus Appstore. The transition will start in January 2025 and will impact all Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices sold in India. The move is part of Xiaomi's plan to improve user experience and serve local needs better in one of its biggest markets.

Indus Appstore: Take a look at its offerings

The Indus Appstore, a product of Indus OS and backed by PhonePe, is an Android-based marketplace designed for Indian users. It offers an extensive library of over 200,000 apps and games across 45 categories, with support for 12 Indian languages. The partnership with PhonePe enables seamless payment options and digital services on this platform.

Transition to Indus Appstore: A mandatory update?

The switch to the Indus Appstore will be done automatically through system updates, requiring no action from users. However, this also means that users can't opt out of this change. It's still unclear if the new app store can be uninstalled or disabled, which has raised concerns among Xiaomi users about potential issues like those experienced with GetApps.

Addressing user concerns and competition

For years, GetApps has been annoying Xiaomi users in India with its mandatory presence and aggressive advertising. The success of this transition will largely depend on whether the new app store provides a smoother, less intrusive experience. Data privacy and app store performance are also areas of concern, especially when you consider Google Play Store, which still remains India's dominant app marketplace. Xiaomi and PhonePe must ensure the Indus Appstore focuses on transparency, security, and functionality to attract users.