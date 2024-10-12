Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will limit the number of chat lists a user can create to 20.

This change, aimed at enhancing user experience, will prevent the interface from becoming cluttered with too many filters, thus making it easier to navigate.

The limit may be adjusted as the feature is refined before its official release.

The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp to limit number of chat lists you can create

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:15 pm Oct 12, 202404:15 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will restrict the number of chat lists users can create. The development was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.37, which is now live on the Google Play Store. The feature, which is still in the works, is designed to improve user experience by avoiding an overload of lists that could get unwieldy and clutter the interface.

Feature details

A closer look

The upcoming feature extends a previously announced update, which lets users add contacts and group chats to lists through a new shortcut. The shortcut, which can be accessed directly from the top app bar within conversations, makes it easier to organize contacts and group chats. However, unlike its predecessor, this update will limit the number of lists that can be created by users.

Limit

Chat list limit

In the early days of development, WhatsApp didn't limit the number of lists users could create. This meant that theoretically, users could create an unlimited number of lists to organize their contacts and group chats. However, with the latest update, a limit has been brought, capping the number of lists at 20. This limit may change before the official release as WhatsApp continues to refine this feature during development.

Reasoning

Why is WhatsApp limiting chat lists?

The decision to limit the number of lists indicates that WhatsApp has given a thought to user experience and challenges that could come with managing too many lists. Every time you create a list, a filter appears in the chats tab, letting you quickly see conversations associated with that list. Having too many filters could clutter the interface, making it difficult to navigate and less user-friendly.