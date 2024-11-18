Summarize Simplifying... In short The world's longest-running lab experiment, the Pitch Drop Experiment, started in 1927 and is still ongoing.

This experiment, which showcases the extreme viscosity of pitch, a tar-like substance, has drops falling at intervals of eight to nine years, with the most recent drop in 2014.

The experiment, housed at the University of Queensland, Australia, holds a Guinness World Record and its custodians were awarded the Ig Nobel Prize for their unique scientific contribution. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The experiment demonstrates surprising properties of pitch

World's longest experiment, started in 1927, is not over yet

By Akash Pandey 02:05 pm Nov 18, 202402:05 pm

What's the story The Pitch Drop Experiment, started by Australian physicist Thomas Parnell in 1927, is approaching its centennial anniversary. The one-of-a-kind scientific experiment is known as the world's slowest experiment. Since it began, only nine drops have fallen from the funnel used in the experiment. The project was intended to showcase the surprising properties of everyday materials like pitch—a highly viscous substance that looks solid but is liquid.

Experiment details

Pitch: A substance 100 billion times more viscous than water

Pitch is 100 billion times more viscous than water and two million times more viscous than honey. For the experiment, Parnell heated this tar-like material and poured it into a glass funnel. The setup was allowed to cool for three years before the experiment finally begain in 1930, when he cut the bottom of the funnel, allowing the pitch to drip out at an extremely slow pace.

Drip timeline

First drop fell 8 years after experiment began

Notably, the first drop of pitch didn't fall until 1938, eight years after the experiment officially began. Since then, drops have fallen at intervals of approximately eight to nine years. The most recent drop fell in April 2014, a full 14 years after the previous one in 2000. The rate at which the pitch flows varies according to temperature changes.

Global recognition

Pitch drop experiment holds a Guinness World Record

The Pitch Drop Experiment has secured a spot in the Guinness World Records as the longest-running laboratory experiment. It is kept in a display cabinet at the University of Queensland, Australia, where people can see it. The university also live streams the experiment online. The university states that 483 people watched the ninth drop fall in 2014 through a live webcam.

Award

Experiment's custodians awarded the Ig Nobel Prize

After Parnell's time, Professor John Mainstone took over the experiment in 1961 and continued it for more than half a century. In 2005, both Parnell (posthumously) and Mainstone were awarded the Ig Nobel Prize—a satirical award that celebrates bizarre accomplishments in scientific research. The Pitch Drop Experiment still fascinates scientists and commoners alike with its display of pitch's peculiar characteristics.