WhatsApp has introduced a low-light mode for better video call quality, accessible by tapping a bulb icon during a call.

Additionally, the app now allows users to personalize their chat themes, with options for universal or individual chat themes.

Additionally, the app now allows users to personalize their chat themes, with options for universal or individual chat themes.

These updates, currently available for Android and iOS, aim to enhance user experience and privacy.

By Akash Pandey 01:51 pm Oct 14, 202401:51 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has rolled out a new feature to improve video call quality in low-light conditions. The update is part of a wider set of improvements, including the ability to apply filters and backgrounds during video calls. The low light mode would reduce visual noise and enhance overall image clarity during calls made in poor lighting.

User guide

Enabling low light mode on WhatsApp

To enable the low light mode, users will have to tap on a bulb icon during a video call. The feature is currently available for Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, but hasn't been rolled out for the web version yet. The process involves starting a video call, expanding your feed to full screen, and then tapping on the 'Bulb' button at the top right corner.

Personalization update

WhatsApp's new chat theme feature

Along with the low light mode, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature to let users customize their chat themes. According to WABetaInfo, the personalization option is available for select beta users starting with WhatsApp version 2.24.21.34 for Android and version 24.20.71 for iOS. Those who are part of the Google Play Beta Program will get 22 different themes, each with up to 20 color variations.

User experience

Enhanced personalization and privacy with chat themes

WhatsApp's new "Chat Theme" settings page widens the scope of personalization for users. They can use a universal theme on all conversations or set individual themes for particular chats. Notably, these themes will only be visible to the user who applied them, maintaining privacy in conversations. This feature comes as part of WhatsApp's continuous endeavor to improve user experience and offer more customization options in the app.