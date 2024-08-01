In short Simplifying... In short Wikipedia now offers a dark mode option for a more eye-friendly browsing experience, especially during night-time use.

To activate it, go to the sidebar on the right, under appearance > color, and select 'dark.'

Dark mode is easier on the eyes compared to bright white backgrounds

You can now use dark mode on Wikipedia: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 11:13 am Aug 01, 202411:13 am

What's the story Wikipedia, the globally recognized online encyclopedia, has officially introduced a dark mode feature. This development is in response to user demand, as evidenced by the 2023 community wishlist survey where it was the most sought-after enhancement. The introduction of dark mode outpaced other suggested improvements such as editing citations with VisualEditor and displaying categories on mobile for all users.

User guide

How to activate dark mode?

To activate the newly introduced dark mode, users need to navigate to the sidebar on the right side of the screen. Under the appearance > color heading, they will find options for light, dark, and automatic modes. By selecting 'dark,' users can switch to this new mode. If the appearance sidebar is not visible, users can look for the eyeglasses logo to make it appear.

Trend shift

A trend reversal in digital platform design

Dark mode, also known as a light-on-dark color scheme or night mode, uses light-colored text on a dark background. This design is considered less straining on the eyes compared to bright white backgrounds and can be useful when working at night as it minimizes distraction to others. The use of colored or dark backgrounds was more common in the early days of the Internet but became less popular as the web commercialized.

Information

Resurgence and adoption by major platforms

The trend of using dark backgrounds has seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly as mobile platforms like Android and iOS have implemented these modes. Many popular websites now offer this as a customizable option.