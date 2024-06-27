In brief Simplifying... In brief Google is enhancing its Android's Find My Device network by suggesting users switch their settings to "With network in all areas" for quicker location of lost items, even in low-traffic areas.

However, due to privacy concerns, this setting isn't default and requires users to willingly share their location info.

The network, initially available only in the US and Canada, has slowly expanded to the UK, with Google expecting improved device findability as more users join.

Google plans to improve speed and reliability in locating devices and trackers

Google announces improvements to Android's Find My Device network

By Akash Pandey 04:48 pm Jun 27, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Google is set to enhance its Find My Device network for Android users, addressing recent concerns over network's speed and reliability. In a statement provided to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, the company stated, "We are actively working to roll out enhancements to how the Find My Device network operates that will improve the speed and ability of locating lost items over the coming weeks." The upgraded network, launched in April, could grow with more devices joining in, improving device findability.

User participation

Change in user settings to improve network performance

Google has suggested that users can enhance the network's performance by altering their Find My Device network setting to "With network in all areas." The current default setting is "With network in high-traffic areas only," which shares a lost item's location only after multiple Android devices have detected it. However, the proposed setting could expedite locating lost items in lower-traffic areas by using location data from just one device.

Privacy matters

Privacy concerns surrounding Google's proposed setting change

Google acknowledges that the proposed setting change to "With network in all areas" is not default due to privacy concerns. This setting requires users to opt into sharing location info through the network, which some may be hesitant to do. The company explains that the current default setting provides an extra layer of privacy for Android devices sharing location info, especially effective in busy locations where multiple devices can detect a lost item.

Network growth

Expansion of Find My Device network

The effectiveness of crowdsourced tracking networks such as Android's Find My Device is dependent on the number of users actively using the service. Initially only available in the US and Canada, the upgraded Find My Device network rollout has been slow, only recently expanding to the United Kingdom. Google anticipates that as more devices join the new network, device findability will improve.