In brief Simplifying... In brief Lenovo has unveiled its new Windows-based handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, priced at ₹90,000.

The console features an 8.8-inch touchscreen, detachable controllers, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It boasts a fast-charging battery with different modes for performance and longevity, making it a versatile choice for gamers.

The Legion Go incorporates detachable controllers, similar to Nintendo Switch

Lenovo launches its Windows-based handheld gaming console at ₹90,000

What's the story Lenovo has introduced its first handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, in India. Priced at ₹89,990, it will be available in a single Shadow Black colorway. It can be purchased via Flipkart, the Lenovo website, and select exclusive Lenovo stores starting July 1. As part of the launch offer, customers will receive a one-year accidental damage protection plan and a screen protector for the Legion Go at no additional cost.

The Legion Go boasts an 8.8-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) IPS touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500-nits brightness, and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 is protecting the display. The standout feature of the handheld console is its detachable controllers, equipped with Hall Effect joysticks that are frictionless and immune to wear. These controllers can be detached and used separately or in a first-person-shooter (FPS) mode by mounting them onto a controller base, similar to Nintendo Switch.

The Legion Go is a Windows-based gaming handheld, much like ASUS ROG X Ally and MSI Claw. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of M.2 2242 SSD storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB using a card reader The console includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, two USB 4 ports, two Pogo pin connectors, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Legion Go draws fuel from a 49.2Wh battery, which supports fast charging, enabling it to charge from zero to 100% in just 80 minutes. The battery life varies depending on its mode: quiet mode for maximum battery longevity, balanced mode for performance and battery life equilibrium, and performance mode that requires wall power. Additionally, a custom mode allows users to tailor performance settings according to their preferences.