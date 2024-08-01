In short Simplifying... In short Wix is leveraging AI to help users create SEO-rich blogs that attract more organic traffic.

You can now write SEO-rich blogs with Wix's AI tools

By Akash Pandey Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Wix, a leading website builder, has introduced a set of artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to generate comprehensive SEO-optimized blog posts. The new features, currently available to English-speaking users, aim to produce "AI-generated drafts or outlines" that can serve as a foundation for human writers. This approach is intended to maintain "the quality and authenticity of user-generated content," according to the company.

AI tools to boost organic traffic

Einat Halperin, Wix's blog general manager, emphasized the significance of blogs in attracting organic traffic. She stated that "on average sites with blogs get 86% more organic traffic compared to sites without blogs." Halperin expressed confidence about the potential of these new tools to assist users in creating content. The company's goal is to use these AI tools to generate SEO-optimized blog posts that rank higher on Google, thereby increasing website traffic.

Offering suggestions and gathering information

The AI-powered blogging features can propose topics for future posts based on previously published content. They also have the capability to automatically collect website details to create posts about specific events, products, or services. Wix stated that these tools will provide recommendations for blog titles, copy, and images while allowing users to specify SEO keywords for incorporation throughout the finished blog.

Facilitating image creation and business integration

For image creation, users can describe the image and style they want using prompts provided by Wix. The new blogging tools also enable business users to integrate their blogs with the Wix business solutions platform. This integration offers features such as sending promotional emails to subscribers and linking blog content to pricing plans, further enhancing user experience and efficiency.

Wix's ongoing commitment to AI-related projects

Wix's latest launch is part of several AI-related projects that the website builder has been working on in recent years. In March, the company introduced an AI chatbot that allows users to build complete websites using descriptive text-based prompts. Additionally, art portfolio site DeviantArt, acquired by Wix in 2017, now allows its users to host, generate and sell AI-generated content on their platform.