The features are powered by Adobe's Firefly Vector AI model

Adobe's Illustrator and Photoshop get new generative AI tools

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:42 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Adobe has announced the addition of new tools and generative artificial intelligence (AI) features, to its Illustrator and Photoshop design software. The updates such as Generative Shape Fill and Style Reference, aimed at accelerating creative workflows, are primarily focused on Illustrator. These enhancements are powered by Adobe's latest Firefly Vector AI model, which is now up for grabs in public beta.

Illustrator enhanced with Firefly Vector AI

The Firefly Vector powers new features in Illustrator like Generative Shape Fill, which lets users add detailed vectors to shapes using descriptive text prompts. The updated model also improves the Text to Pattern beta feature, enabling the creation of scalable, custom vector patterns for items like wallpapers. Another addition is Style Reference that generates outputs mirroring existing styles.

Additional tools introduced in Illustrator

The Illustrator update also brings a Dimension tool that automatically adds size information for projects. A Mockup feature is included for previewing what designs would look like on 3D products. The Retype feature, another addition, permits the conversion of static text in images into editable content.

Photoshop receives AI-driven updates

Photoshop is also receiving updates, including the Generate Image facility, powered by Adobe's latest Firefly Image 3 Model. This feature is now available in the Photoshop desktop and web apps. The Enhance Detail feature for Generative Fill can now provide "greater sharpness and detail" when applied to large images. The Selection Brush tool, which permits users to easily select and separate specific objects from the canvas by painting over them, is also available.