Blog stealing writers' identity, pushing AI-generated content under their name

By Akash Pandey 01:02 pm Jul 11, 202401:02 pm

What's the story The previously popular Apple blog, The Unofficial Apple Weblog (TUAW), was recently revived under new ownership by Web Orange Limited. In the latest development, the company has been accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate content under the names of former TUAW writers, who haven't contributed to the blog in over a decade. This new content appears to be a rehashed version of the original work, leading to allegations of AI-driven plagiarism.

Identity theft

Former TUAW writers' names and work misappropriated

Christina Warren, a former TUAW writer now working as a developer advocate at GitHub, discovered her name being used for new posts on the site. Despite leaving TUAW in 2009, Warren's name was attached to an AI-generated photo and a generic bio. Other former TUAW writers including Brett Terpstra, Chris Rawson, and Chris Ullrich have also had their names misused without their consent.

AI misuse

AI-generated content raises plagiarism concerns

TUAW was shut down by AOL in 2015. However, Web Orange Limited reportedly purchased it from "Yahoo IP Holdings LLC" earlier this year "without its original content." It's believed the company used AI to recreate original articles and posted them under the bylines of former writers. Comparisons between archived TUAW posts and those on the new website reveal striking similarities, suggesting that the original text has been processed through an AI program.

Crisis

Warren expresses shock over misuse of identity

Warren has expressed her shock at the misuse of her identity and work in a Threads post. In the images shared, it appears Warren has been posting new content since July, despite leaving TUAW in 2009. Another screenshot showed her name alongside what seems to be an AI-generated photo and a generic bio, along with other former TUAW writers. According to 404 Media, these authors have informed that they are not involved with the new website.

Name change

TUAW changes author names following legal threat

Following Warren's exposure of these practices and her threat of legal action, the new TUAW changed the author names on its site. Warren's name was altered to "Mary Brown," Brett Terpstra became "Paul Terpstra," Chris Dawson was renamed "Kevin Hall," and Chris Ullrich was listed as "Matthew Wilson." The company has yet to respond to the allegations.