Apple set to incorporate AI capabilities into Vision Pro

What's the story Apple is planning to integrate its artificial intelligence suite, known as Apple Intelligence, into its Vision Pro headsets, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This suite includes an improved Siri, proofreading tools, custom emojis, and more. Gurman says the integration will not occur this year due to challenges in adapting the features for a mixed reality environment.

Changes to in-store demonstrations

Apple is also revamping how it showcases the Vision Pro in stores, according to Gurman. The company plans to allow potential customers to view their personal media on the headset. Additionally, Apple is switching the headband from Solo Loop to Dual Loop for enhanced comfort. The high cost of the Vision Pro is currently limiting its market reach. Rumors suggest Apple may release a cheaper headset by the end of next year.

Apple's future plans for AirPods and Vision Pro

Besides adding AI to Vision Pro, Apple is planning to mass produce AirPods equipped with infrared cameras by 2026, as reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. These advanced AirPods could potentially support new spatial audio experiences and gesture controls when used in conjunction with the Vision Pro.