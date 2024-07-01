In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is reportedly developing advanced AirPods with integrated cameras to enhance spatial computing experiences.

This evolution follows Apple's trend of progressively adding features to its earbuds, including wireless connectivity, noise cancellation, and voice commands.

By Akash Pandey 09:55 am Jul 01, 202409:55 am

What's the story Apple, the tech giant valued at over $3 trillion, is planning to launch AirPods equipped with built-in infrared cameras by 2026. This information comes from a recent report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an excellent track record when it comes to Apple-related developments. The integration of cameras into AirPods is expected to enhance the earbuds by offering improved spatial audio features.

Earbuds could enable newer experiences when paired with Vision Pro

Kuo's report suggests that these advanced earbuds, when paired with Vision Pro, could significantly improve spatial-computing experience. Kuo explained that the camera-powered AirPods could make the user experience more immersive. "If users turn their heads to look in a specific direction, the sound source in that direction can be emphasized," he stated. The infrared cameras could also bring new functionalities to AirPods such as "in-air" gestures.

Apple's history of progressive AirPods features

Apple has a history of progressively adding features to its earbuds. The company transformed its simple white buds into a status symbol during the iPod era and has since introduced wireless connectivity, noise cancellation, head tracking, touch controls, and voice commands to its AirPods. The latest development follows an earlier report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, which indicated that Apple was exploring the concept of camera-integrated AirPods.